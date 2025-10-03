Your complete guide to the Twin Cities Marathon

Twin Cities Marathon organizers aren’t letting a toasty weather forecast for runners and wheelers dim the vibe ahead of the metro’s biggest road racing weekend, capped with the 26.2-mile marquee event Sunday.
They’re better-prepared after 2023’s sudden heat cancellation of the marathon and 10-mile races. And the interest is the highest ever: This year there are more than 30,000 participants overall, including Saturday’s events.
“It’s a high-water mark coming out of the pandemic,” said Twin Cities in Motion (TCM) President Dean Orton.
Here is a glance of what to know ahead of the races, whether you are a participant or have one to cheer to the finish line:
The current forecast
Participants in Saturday’s morning’s 10-kilometer and 5K races will run in temperatures in the low 70s, with a high of 80 forecast for 10 a.m., around events’ end. The dewpoint will be in the low 60s, with gusty winds.
On Sunday, low to mid-70s are forecast through noon, with continued windy conditions. The forecast high is 81, with a dewpoint in the mid-50s.
Sunday’s races will begin under a yellow flag, a designation that is part of the warning system protocol in road racing. Under yellow, runners are encouraged to slow down and stay well-hydrated.
Ed Whetham, TCM’s director of event operations, said misting fans on the course and air conditioning in the medical tent are among the upgrades since 2023.