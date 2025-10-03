Your complete guide to the Twin Cities Marathon

Whenever possible, we like to join the energetic crowd lined along the Chain of Lakes as they cheer on runners during the first stretch of the route. With an 8 a.m. start for the marathon, that means it will be breakfast time afterward for us revelers. Here’s our top seven breakfast spots within walking distance (roughly four blocks or less) from Minneapolis’ Lake of the Isles, Bde Maka Ska or Lake Harriet. — Nancy Ngo, assistant Taste editor