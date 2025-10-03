Outdoors

Your complete guide to the Twin Cities Marathon

What about the weather? Ways to track runners? Places for spectators to watch, or grab a bite?

By Bob Timmons

The Minnesota Star Tribune
October 3, 2025 at 10:00AM
The Seward Concert Band played along West River Parkway between 17 and 18 mile marker during the Twin Cities Marathon.
Spectators bring a special energy in support of participants in the Twin Cities Marathon. (The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Twin Cities Marathon organizers aren’t letting a toasty weather forecast for runners and wheelers dim the vibe ahead of the metro’s biggest road racing weekend, capped with the 26.2-mile marquee event Sunday.

They’re better-prepared after 2023’s sudden heat cancellation of the marathon and 10-mile races. And the interest is the highest ever: This year there are more than 30,000 participants overall, including Saturday’s events.

“It’s a high-water mark coming out of the pandemic,” said Twin Cities in Motion (TCM) President Dean Orton.

Here is a glance of what to know ahead of the races, whether you are a participant or have one to cheer to the finish line:

The current forecast

Participants in Saturday’s morning’s 10-kilometer and 5K races will run in temperatures in the low 70s, with a high of 80 forecast for 10 a.m., around events’ end. The dewpoint will be in the low 60s, with gusty winds.

On Sunday, low to mid-70s are forecast through noon, with continued windy conditions. The forecast high is 81, with a dewpoint in the mid-50s.

Sunday’s races will begin under a yellow flag, a designation that is part of the warning system protocol in road racing. Under yellow, runners are encouraged to slow down and stay well-hydrated.

Ed Whetham, TCM’s director of event operations, said misting fans on the course and air conditioning in the medical tent are among the upgrades since 2023.

“After 2023 we really ramped up our medical presence on the course,” Whetham told the Minnesota Star Tribune on Wednesday. “We are in a really good spot to make sure runners have a safe experience.”

Go to bit.ly/maraweather to stay up to date on the forecast.

Race start times

Saturday

10K race

7:15 a.m. start

5K race

8:45 a.m. start

Sunday

TC 10 Mile

6:55 a.m.: Professionals start

7 a.m.: General start

Half-marathon

9:30 a.m. (Lake Nokomis Beach start)

Marathon

7:55 a.m.: Wheelers start

8 a.m.: General start

How to follow Sunday’s races

Tracking participants: TCM’s app is the best way. Go online to bit.ly/mara25app.

Livestream: KARE 11 will have live coverage from 6 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday. Watch it on kare11.com or the station’s YouTube channel, YouTube.com/kare11. A finish-line camera will continue to broadcast until about 3 p.m. when the last participants are expected to cross the finish line in St. Paul.

Find results: Search online at bit.ly/mara25res.

Runners to watch

Marathon

  • Tesfu Tewelde: The Arizonan, with Wisconsin family connections, has run a 2:10:21 personal best, and is expected to make a run at victory.
    • Elisha Barno: The Kenyan won the marathon in 2018. Even more impressive: He has won Grandma’s Marathon six times.
      • Courtney Dauwalter: One of the best ultramarathon runners in the world, the Hopkins native is jumping off trails to run 26.2 miles on the streets. She is entered as part of TCM’s Best of the Midwest, meant to showcase up-and-coming runners. Dauwalter, 40, is coming off a 100-mile run in the French Alps, the Ultra Trail du Mont Blanc. She has run the Twin Cities Marathon twice, in 2009 and 2012, and credits the race as “the domino” that pushed her into running long distances.
        Courtney Dauwalter, a Hopkins native, will get off the trails to run the Twin Cities Marathon.

        TC 10-Mile

        Joe Klecker: The former U.S. Olympic middle-distance runner (2021 Tokyo Games) is using the 10-mile race as training for his first marathon next month: the New York City Marathon. A Minnetonka native, Klecker said he is hoping to leverage his speed as he makes the leap from the track to the road. He has strong lineage: His mother, Janis, is a two-time Twin Cities Marathon champion.

        Annie Frisbie: The Minnesota Distance Elite team member said she is excited to test her fitness in advance of the New York City Marathon. “The TC 10 is the perfect last tune-up.”

        Summit Avenue in St. Paul brings out the crowds. (Ayrton Breckenridge/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

        Best places to spot runners …

        • Miles 2-3: Along Douglas Avenue. Expect former state Supreme Court Justice Alan Page to be out, playing his sousaphone.
          • Miles 4 and 5: The W. Bde Maka Ska Parkway between Lake of the Isles and Bde Maka Ska.
            • Miles 7-8: Expect spectators out in force along Minnehaha Parkway.
              • Mile 13: The halfway point at Lake Nokomis. The race toughens, and participants will need a boost.
                • Miles 15 to 21: The West and East River Parkways, by way of the Lake Street-Marshall Avenue Bridge, along the Mississippi River. This is a convenient spot to see runners twice without the need to travel by car. Park on the St. Paul side before heading to Mile 15 and back to 21.

                  Mile 22 to the finish line at the Capitol: Summit Avenue is “the place to be,” TCM says.

                  A giant cinnamon roll is a must order at Isles Bun & Coffee in Minneapolis. (Nancy Ngo/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

                  Where to grab food

                  Whenever possible, we like to join the energetic crowd lined along the Chain of Lakes as they cheer on runners during the first stretch of the route. With an 8 a.m. start for the marathon, that means it will be breakfast time afterward for us revelers. Here’s our top seven breakfast spots within walking distance (roughly four blocks or less) from Minneapolis’ Lake of the Isles, Bde Maka Ska or Lake Harriet. — Nancy Ngo, assistant Taste editor

                  Lake of the Isles

                  • Isles Bun & Coffee: Home to the World’s Best Cinnamon Roll, the spot three blocks from Lake of the Isles regularly draws lines out the door for its gooey, giant caramel and pecan buns. But thankfully, service at the order-at-the-counter breezes along. Pair your order with a coffee or fresh-squeezed orange juice to start the day right. (Sunday hours: 6:30 a.m.-3 p.m.) 1424 W. 28th St., islesbun.com
                    • The Kenwood: This neighborhood gem off the northwestern tip of the lake fills up morning, noon and night (reservations highly recommended). During brunch, the fiery eggs Benedict with house-made focaccia, porchetta and Calabrian chile hollandaise is highly recommended. Just as flavorful is the Turkish egg breakfast with a supporting cast of labneh soft cheese, pickled red onions and house salsa. (Sunday brunch hours: 9:30 a.m.-2 p.m.) 2115 W. 21st St., thekenwoodrestaurant.com
                      • Red Cow: Whether it’s chicken and waffles with honey butter or gouda hash, classics get a twist here. (Sunday brunch hours: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.) 2626 Hennepin Av., redcowmn.com
                        • Uptown Diner: No fuss, homestyle breakfasts are the name of the game at this Uptown institution just off Lake of the Isles. Pancakes, build-your-own omelets, a variety of eggs Benedicts and more. The free parking lot also doesn’t hurt. (Sunday hours: 7a.m.-3 p.m.), 2548 Hennepin Av. S., theuptowndiner.com

                          Bde Maka Ska

                          • Barbette: Through all of Uptown’s changes over the years, this long-running French bistro has stood the test of time. And so has the breakfast and brunch menu that includes quiche, buckwheat crepes, mushroom/Swiss chard/brie omelets and more. (Sunday brunch hours: 8 a.m.-4 p.m.) 1600 W. Lake St., Mpls., barbette.com
                            • Brim Cafe & Coffee: This spot kitty-corner from the lake is all about being health conscious without compromising flavor. That carries over to the brunch menu, from veggie-laden omelets to egg breakfast tacos with chipotle crema. Even the doughnuts come baked rather than deep-fried. (Sunday brunch hours: 9 a.m.-3 p.m.) 2919 Knox Av. S., brimrestaurant.com

                              Lake Harriet

                              • Harriet Brasserie: Among the best of the bunch is this charming Linden Hills bistro not too far from Lake Harriet. The brunch menu features a variety, and we’re especially smitten with the light, fluffy as a pillow French-style omelets. (Sunday brunch hours: 9 a.m.-2 p.m.) 2724 W. 43rd St., lakeharrietbrasserie.com

                                What’s new this year

                                • Aiming to be more inclusive, marathon organizers will extend the official time a half-hour to six hours, 30 minutes. In general, the previous time was based on when the last starter crossed the start and finish lines. TCM wants more late finishers to feel official.
                                  • The half-marathon, piloted last year, has a bigger field and remains a charitable race. Participants are required to donate or raise funds for charities. Last year, money was raised for Twin Cities in Motion’s Kids Run Free outreach, allowing children to run free in any of its races. This year there are more entrants (325) and more charities that will benefit.

                                    Assistant Taste editor Nancy Ngo contributed to this report.

