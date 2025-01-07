National acclaim continues to land in our backyard, and this time it’s slathered in cream cheese frosting.
The world’s best cinnamon rolls are at Isles Bun & Coffee
A website dedicated to the mission called out the Minneapolis icon’s sweet treats.
Isles Bun & Coffee in Minneapolis was named home to the World’s Best Cinnamon Roll by the Omaha-based website World’s Best Cinnamon Roll. Since 2018 the site has been on a mission to find — you guessed it, the world’s best cinnamon roll. (We’ve long touted Isles’ rolls, naming it a Twin Cities icon.)
Owners Catherine and Jeff Veigel got the news last month, when the website reached out ahead of the announcement, which called the cinnamon rolls “works of art.”
“We weren’t fully prepared for the excitement that followed,” an Isles spokesperson told the Minnesota Star Tribune. “We have been overwhelmed with love and support. As a neighborhood bakery, we are honored to have and appreciate this kind of attention, but it is definitely not something we are used to.”
The site also called out Isles' puppy dog tails, made from the ends of the cinnamon roll dough (and named by the preschoolers next door). The popular pint-size treats are $2 each; rolls are $6.25.
More Isles facts:
Always ready: Unlike many bakeries, which prepare a fixed amount of sweets in the mornings, Isles starts baking at 3 a.m. and doesn’t stop until they close, with pans of rolls and puppy dog tails coming out of the oven every few minutes.
A variety of sweets: In addition to the cream-cheese frosted rolls, there also are caramel sticky buns and caramel pecan buns. Cake, scones, cookies and biscotti, too.
That frosting: “Here’s where Isles really shines,” the winning announcement said. Indeed. And they aren’t shy about laying on the thick, fluffy, tangy frosting. If it’s not enough, they’ll hand over extra in a to-go cup.
Take and bake: All of the buns — and puppy dog tails — are available frozen by the pan. The website has foolproof baking instructions (with videos). Cost ranges from $24 to $39.
Location and hours: 1424 W. 28th St., Mpls., islesbun.com. Open daily from 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
