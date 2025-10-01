Twin Cities Marathon still on track despite potential for a very hot weekend

The show will go on for the Twin Cities Marathon this weekend, even as the heat is projected to reach near record-setting temperatures.
The event starts on Saturday with the 5k and 10k races and continues into Sunday with the TC 10 mile, half marathon and marathon. There are over 30,000 people signed up, with about 9,400 of them running the marathon.
Highs are forecast to reach 90 degrees on Saturday and 82 degrees on Sunday, according to the National Weather Service. Heat and humidity forced the cancellation of the race in 2023, but that won’t happen this time, organizers say.
This year organizers are prepared for the heat, said Ed Whetham, director of event operations at the Twin Cities Marathon. New upgrades includes misting fans and air conditioning in the medical tent.
“After 2023 we really ramped up our medical presence on the course,” Whetham said. “We are in a really good spot to make sure runners have a safe experience.”
Organizers say the race will start under less than ideal conditions, known as a yellow flag, according to Twin Cities in Motion. Later in the day, the weather will progress to potentially hazardous conditions, a red flag. Extreme and dangerous conditions (black flag) is not anticipated by organizers based on the forecast.
The weather according to race organizers:
Saturday Forecast: 73 degrees when the race starts at 7:15 a.m. with a dew point of 60 degrees. That will rise to 80 degrees by the end of the morning. All the races that day are scheduled to be completed by 10 a.m., according to Whetham.