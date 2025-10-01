Outdoors

Twin Cities Marathon still on track despite potential for a very hot weekend

Organizers say they are better prepared to help runners cool off, two years after canceling the marathon because of heat and humidity.

By Alex Chhith

The Minnesota Star Tribune
October 1, 2025 at 9:57PM
Around 9 thousand runners dashed through downtown Minneapolis after the start of the 2024 Twins Cities Marathon. The marathon will go ahead this weekend, despite unseasonably warm weather. (Jerry Holt/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

The show will go on for the Twin Cities Marathon this weekend, even as the heat is projected to reach near record-setting temperatures.

The event starts on Saturday with the 5k and 10k races and continues into Sunday with the TC 10 mile, half marathon and marathon. There are over 30,000 people signed up, with about 9,400 of them running the marathon.

Highs are forecast to reach 90 degrees on Saturday and 82 degrees on Sunday, according to the National Weather Service. Heat and humidity forced the cancellation of the race in 2023, but that won’t happen this time, organizers say.

This year organizers are prepared for the heat, said Ed Whetham, director of event operations at the Twin Cities Marathon. New upgrades includes misting fans and air conditioning in the medical tent.

“After 2023 we really ramped up our medical presence on the course,” Whetham said. “We are in a really good spot to make sure runners have a safe experience.”

Organizers say the race will start under less than ideal conditions, known as a yellow flag, according to Twin Cities in Motion. Later in the day, the weather will progress to potentially hazardous conditions, a red flag. Extreme and dangerous conditions (black flag) is not anticipated by organizers based on the forecast.

The weather according to race organizers:

Saturday Forecast: 73 degrees when the race starts at 7:15 a.m. with a dew point of 60 degrees. That will rise to 80 degrees by the end of the morning. All the races that day are scheduled to be completed by 10 a.m., according to Whetham.

Sunday Forecast: 72 degrees with a dew point of 54 degrees when the race begins at 6:55 a.m. When most 10 mile runners have finished at 10 a.m. it will be 74. When 4-hour marathoners reach the finish line at noon, it will be 78. Organizers expect the last marathon runners will finish the race at 3 p.m. when it is 80 degrees.

Organizers will keep tabs on conditions through the weekend and ask participants to check for communication by 8:30 p.m. the evening before their scheduled races.

In 2023 when the race was canceled, it reached 92 degrees, breaking the record for hottest day recorded in October, said Joe Strus, a National Weather Service meteorologist in Chanhassen.

A large stationary high pressure system is to blame for the hot weather this year, he said. There’s also a potential for 40 mph winds from Saturday into Sunday.

“It’s October and folks are expecting to have to break out the hoodies but instead they will be wearing shorts and t-shirts,” he said. “If you’re out and about make sure you’re staying hydrated out there as this is going to be fatiguing heat.”

Runner Sam Matthew grabs water and pickle juice during the Twin Cities Marathon last year. (Ayrton Breckenridge/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Organizers advise runners to drink two cups of water two hours before the their runs start and another 6-8 ounces closer to their start times. Fluid stations will be positioned every 2.5 miles early in the course and then every mile towards the end of the course. The stations will have electrolyte drinks and water.

They also recommended wearing light-weight moisture wicking fabrics that are light-colored, in addition to a hat and sunglasses. EMTs and other first responders will be stationed at the race in case anyone is overcome by heat.

The most important thing is that racers listen to their bodies, Whetham said.

“Listen to how you’re feeling,” Whetham said. “Take it easy and take in lots of fluids don’t underestimate the heat.”

