Star Tribune columnist Patrick Reusse joins host Michael Rand for a look back at the weekend in sports, which started with a clunker from the Vikings in their opener. They turned the ball over three times and let Tampa Bay hang around before ultimately losing 20-17 at U.S. Bank Stadium. In conjunction with other weekend outcomes, including the lack of a Justin Jefferson extension and impressive wins for the Lions and Packers, not much could have gone worse.

Reusse and Rand also discuss the dominance of Pablo Lopez and how the Twins might stack up in the playoffs as they try to break their 18-game postseason losing streak.

And the Lynx stumbled into the playoffs with a bad loss Sunday that impacted their seed, leading coach Cheryl Reeve to rip them after the game.

