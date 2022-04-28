Xcel Energy posted a 4.5% increase in first quarter profits over a year ago, topping Wall Street forecasts.

Minneapolis-based Xcel Thursday reported earnings of $380 million, or 70 cents per share, up from $362 million or 67 cents a share in 2021's first quarter.

Stock analysts on average were expecting per share profits of 68 cents.

"Xcel Energy achieved solid first quarter results, and we have reaffirmed our 2022 earnings guidance," Bob Frenzel, Xcel's CEO, said in a press statement.

The company's first quarter featured increased earnings from rate increases in some of its territories, partially offset by certain expenses, including interest and operating and maintenance.

A higher income tax benefit in 2022's first quarter was instrumental in the year-over-year profit increase

Xcel, which owns Minnesota's largest electric utility and its second biggest natural gas provider, recorded first-quarter sales of $3.75 billion, up from $3.54 billion a year ago.

Xcel's largest markets are Colorado and Minnesota, while it also operates in Texas, New Mexico, Wisconsin, the Dakotas and a small slice of Michigan's Upper Peninsula.

Xcel's stock was trading at $74.17 Thursday morning, up $1.20.