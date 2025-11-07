World adventurer and owner of Midwest Mountaineering Rod Johnson dies at 76

Traveling up to the summit of Mount McKinley, Rod Johnson had something unusual in his pack: liters of wine.
Johnson and his crew climbed to the peak more than 20,000 feet above sea level and celebrated with a swig before they went back down the Alaskan mountain, said his longtime friend and business associate Rudi Hargesheimer.
“He drank it up there as a lark because he thought it was crazy and he wanted to do something different,” Hargesheimer said. “But climbing Mount McKinley is no easy feat, it was an adrenaline adventure.”
Johnson died Oct. 26 after an accident at his home, according to his daughter Natalie Li. He was 76 years old. He was known for his exploratory spirit, outdoor acumen and for fostering and growing the outdoor community through his store, Midwest Mountaineering.
He operated Midwest Mountaineering, which had more than 70 employees, for over 50 years before closing it in 2023.
Johnson lived by his store’s motto “Ask us, we’ve been there,” and allowed employees to take weeks-long adventures with outdoor equipment offered to them at a steep discount, Hargesheimer said. Johnson took employees on out-of-state trips on the company dime to try out new gear, Hargesheimer said.
“He was eccentric,” Hargesheimer said. “He did weird things that other people wouldn’t do.”
Getting people outside
In 1969, Hargesheimer and Johnson were University of Minnesota students and part of the college’s Minnesota Rovers Outdoors Club.