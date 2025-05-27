Former Midwest Mountaineering employee opens outdoor store in North Loop

Those who loved Midwest Mountaineering finally have another local store to find their specialized outdoor equipment.
Longtime Midwest Mountaineering employee Steve Schreader once saw himself taking over the reins of the beloved outdoor store.
After its closure in 2023, Schreader knew he wanted to fill the void. Earlier this month, he opened Lake State Mountaineering in Minneapolis’ North Loop.
With his fox red Lab Cinna by his side, Schreader welcomed new customers and former Midwest Mountaineering loyalists to Lake State’s homebase on the second floor of 424 Washington Av. N.
It marked the beginning of a new adventure for the both of them, but the greeting of shopgoers was hardly new for Cinna, who acted as an unofficial mascot when Schreader worked at Midwest Mountaineering.
“It’s just rinse and repeat as far as she’s concerned,” Schreader said.
Lake State first launched as an online store offering a limited selection of tents, sleeping bags, climbing shoes, climbing carabiners and apparel.
But Schreader’s plan was always to open a physical retail space.