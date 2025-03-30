Working from home is so overrated

Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of guest commentaries online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
Like millions of Americans, I work at home.
This condition of work in situ, adopted just five years ago as a temporary measure to survive quarantine during a pandemic, has suddenly taken on new urgency.
Once merely a scramble to keep people employed, a right to working remotely has become something of rallying cry for the post-industrial workplace.
This, the purported right to communicate with colleagues through digital means only — this right of continued quarantining in the absence of a pandemic, if you will — is increasingly imbued with hallowed status.
Typing in one’s pajamas has become a sort of red line in our conversations about employment rights.
And yet the necessity of working in proximity to other humans — of entering the commons to get paid — has been a basic condition of society for millennia.