Outdoors

Woolly bear caterpillars are everywhere in Minnesota this week. What do they turn into?

This Week in Nature: Your weekly glimpse at what’s happening outside.

By Lisa Meyers McClintick

For the Minnesota Star Tribune
September 19, 2024 at 12:00PM
A banded woolly bear caterpillar. (Jolene Louwagie)

Banded woolly bear

Seeing these fuzzy brown-and-black caterpillars crawling across sidewalks and pathways is a sure sign summer is coming to an end. They’re looking for a safe place to hibernate, usually curled into a pile of dead leaves. A chemical in their bodies acts like antifreeze and allows them to survive until spring when they can eat, spin a cocoon and eventually emerge as a tiger moth.

Smooth blue aster (Lisa Meyers McClintick/For the Minnesota Star Tribune)

Smooth blue aster

As yellow waves of goldenrod wane, Minnesota roadsides and meadows are turning light purple with smooth blue asters. These late bloomers play an essential role for pollinators, providing nectar for native bees and migrating monarchs. Look for clusters of these flowers at parks and along roads across the state, along with other varieties such as New England, sky blue, calico and blue wood aster in shades of light blue, lavender, rich purple and white.

Broad-winged hawk credit: Jim Williams, special to the Star Tribune
Broad-winged hawk (Jim Williams/For the Minnesota Star Tribune)

Broad-winged hawks

Broad-winged hawks are funneling past Hawk Ridge on the bluffs above Duluth, with numbers usually peaking from Sept. 10-25. When winds are coming from the north or northwest, tens of thousands of broad-winged hawks might be spotted on a single day. Experienced volunteers can help identify the birds overhead, which can include merlins, peregrine falcons, Cooper’s and sharp-shinned hawks and northern harriers from mid- to late September.

Lisa Meyers McClintick of St. Cloud has freelanced for the Minnesota Star Tribune since 2001 and volunteers as a Minnesota Master Naturalist.

about the writer

Lisa Meyers McClintick

More from Outdoors

See More
Home & Garden

What goes into a bird’s name?

A black-capped chickadee sits on a small tree stump.

Bird names, both common and scientific, try to help clarify which bird is which.

Outdoors

Woolly bear caterpillars are everywhere in Minnesota this week. What do they turn into?

card image
Business

As time starts to run out, Vista Outdoor continues to back ammunition group deal with Czech company

card image