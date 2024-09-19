As yellow waves of goldenrod wane, Minnesota roadsides and meadows are turning light purple with smooth blue asters. These late bloomers play an essential role for pollinators, providing nectar for native bees and migrating monarchs. Look for clusters of these flowers at parks and along roads across the state, along with other varieties such as New England, sky blue, calico and blue wood aster in shades of light blue, lavender, rich purple and white.