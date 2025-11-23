This Week In Nature

Minnesota has wild cranberries, if you can find them

American native fruit grows in challenging locations, so they’re not usually foraged.

For the Minnesota Star Tribune
November 23, 2025 at 1:00PM
Two species of wild cranberries are native to Minnesota. (Marshall Helmberger/The Timberjay)

Cranberries can cause nose-wrinkling when it comes to Thanksgiving feasts — not everyone likes the tart taste or the can-shaped jellied versions — but they’ve earned their spot at the table.

The late-fall native fruit arguably ranks as more American than apple pie as the only apples native to North America are crabapples. Cranberries, by contrast, have been part of Native American diets and medicinal remedies for more than 12,000 years.

Minnesota has two native wild varieties: small cranberry (Vaccinium oxycoccos ) and large cranberry (Vaccinium macrocarpon). The latter inspired the first cultivated commercial operation in 1816 on a sandy site in Cape Cod.

An estimated 60% or more of cranberries that land on the nation’s grocery shelves —fresh, canned, dried or juiced — come from Wisconsin, where they’re the official state fruit.

Considered a superfruit for its vitamins, antioxidants and other health benefits, cranberries thrive in sandy soil near acidic bogs. The plants often twine into sphagnum moss and can be challenging to find without rain boots or waders.

Cranberry terrain and sparser harvests make them less enticing to foragers than blueberries, wild raspberries and highbush cranberries, which aren’t a true cranberry. Like other wild versions of fruits, though, the smaller sizes do offer more intense flavors.

Cranberries ripen from late summer through fall with colors ranging from pink to ruby red. Lighter colored fruit usually comes from lower layers beneath small leathery leaves and partially shaded from sunlight. Cranberries, like grapes, can be harvested and eaten after a frost, but the trade-off for the sweeter taste is a squishy texture.

Check local rules on public lands such as wildlife refuges, national and states forests, and state parks before attempting any foraging and be aware that none is allowed in state Scientific and Natural Areas.

Legends say that the name cranberry morphed from “craneberry,” a name given to the fruit because its nodding white to light-pink flowers with curled-back petals and red beaklike stamens resembled the head of a crane.

Wild cranberry flowers in Minnesota (Marshall Helmberger)

The Ojibwe call the fruit mashkiigiminan, with “mashkiig” meaning swamp, “min” meaning berry and the -an suffix making it plural.

Cranberries pair well with Minnesota wild rice (both cultivated and wild) whether in a Thanksgiving stuffing, fall grain bowl, or served warm with maple syrup for a timeless traditional breakfast.

Lisa Meyers McClintick has freelanced for the Minnesota Star Tribune since 2001 and volunteers as a Minnesota Master Naturalist.

about the writer

about the writer

Lisa Meyers McClintick

More from This Week In Nature

See More

This Week In Nature

Minnesota has wild cranberries, if you can find them

card image
Marshall Helmberger/The Timberjay

American native fruit grows in challenging locations, so they’re not usually foraged.

This Week In Nature

How the northern lights earn their colors: electrons, solar winds, excited oxygen

card image

This Week In Nature

Unleash the rockhounds. It’s the season to hunt the Lake Superior shore for colorful agates

card image