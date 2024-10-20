A woman was fatally shot in an apartment in St. Paul’s North End Saturday, police said.
Woman dies in North End St. Paul shooting
St. Paul Police believe the incident on Saturday night is connected to a carjacking.
St. Paul Police responded to calls of shots fired and a person shot on the 100 block of Sycamore Street East after 9 p.m. Saturday, according to a St. Paul Police news release. There, they aided a woman with gunshot wounds until medics arrived and pronounced her dead.
During that call, a police sergeant was waved down nearby to respond to a carjacking and related gunshot, the news release said.
A carjacking victim had been shot and the suspect took off in the victim’s vehicle. The carjacking victim had non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to Regions Hospital.
The incidents are under investigation. Police believe they are connected but said they need more information to confirm it. The name of the deceased victim has not been released.
The fatal shooting was the fourth St. Paul homicide in 10 days.
On Tuesday, St. Paul Police Chief Axel Henry held a press conference denouncing the violence after three homicides and a non-fatal shooting of a man by his co-worker at a post office on Seventh Street West in four days.
“It appears that we have a new generation of folks that think the right way to solve problems is by shooting people, even coworkers, and it’s reprehensible and it has to stop,” Henry said.
