Man shot to death in St. Paul, is city’s third homicide victim in 4-day span

A man was fatally shot late Monday in St. Paul’s North of Maryland neighborhood and is the third homicide victim in the city in a four-day span.
The man was shot multiple times and found by police at the intersection of Jackson Street and Wheelock Parkway.
Police said they responded about 9:30 p.m. to a 911 call about a man who had been shot at the intersection of Jackson Street and Wheelock Parkway.
Officers arrived there and found the man suffering from gunshot wounds, said St. Paul Police Sgt. Mike Ernster. Medics rendered aid and transported the man to Regions Hospital, where he died shortly afterward, Ernster said. Police have yet to release the victim’s identity.
No arrests have been announced in what is the city’s 23rd homicide of the year, according to a Minnesota Star Tribune database. There were 28 homicides at this time last year, the database shows.
Monday’s killing is the third homicide in St. Paul since Friday.
A man was fatally shot Saturday near Wheelock Parkway and Woodbridge Street in the North End. Police identified him Tuesday as Riccardo Fleming, 28, of Walker, Minn. No arrests have been announced in Fleming’s death.
On Friday, a man was fatally stabbed after an apparent fight in Lowertown. Police identified him as Derameo Q. Johnson, 35, of St Paul. Police said they have forwarded to a case to the Ramsey County Attorney’s Office for consideration of charges.
Also in the midst of St. Paul’s deadly violence, a postal worker stands accused of shooting and critically wounding his supervisor in the back on Sunday at a post office where they both work.
Tewabe Semu Getachew, 28, of St. Paul, was charged Tuesday in Ramsey County District Court with second-degree attempted murder in connection with the shooting of Roy Varghese, 50, of Eagan at the Postal Service’s Elway Station at 1715 W. 7th St.
The criminal complaint said Getachew has suffered from mental health issues. At the time of the shooting, Getachew had a government-issued permit to carry a firearm in public.
