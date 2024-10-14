A man was left with life-threatening injuries Sunday after police say a co-worker shot him at a St. Paul post office.
Co-worker shoots man at St. Paul post office
The man was taken to Regions Hospital with life-threatening injuries, and a suspect has been arrested, police said.
A little before 3:30 p.m. Sunday, officers were called to the Elway post office, 1715 W. 7th St., on a report of a person shot inside the building, according to a statement from St. Paul police.
Officers found a man with multiple gunshot wounds. He was take to Regions Hospital.
Police say they arrested the suspect about an hour later during a traffic stop near W. 7th and Madison streets.
Police said it appears the victim and the suspect knew each other as co-workers.
In a statement, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service said it was working with local law enforcement to investigate the shooting and that there was no ongoing threat to the public. The post office is closed to the general public on Sundays.
Police squads were at the scene Sunday afternoon, and the post office parking lot was blocked off with police tape.
