Police in Robbinsdale have confirmed that a woman died in a Tuesday morning fire in an apartment building where many seniors and those who are mobility-challenged live.
Woman dies in fire at senior living apartment building in Robbinsdale
Other residents were evacuated from the 7-story building on West Broadway after the blaze broke out about 5:15 a.m.
The woman was found in a unit on the third floor of Robbins Landing on the 3900 block of West Broadway, where the blaze broke out about 5:15 a.m., said Robbinsdale Police Department spokesman John Elder.
Officers arrived and found “substantial smoke in the hallway” and determined it was coming from one of the units, but police were unable to get inside due to the “dense smoke,” Elder said.
Firefighters arrived shortly after and removed the woman from the apartment, Elder said. They along with paramedics attempted life-saving efforts but were unsuccessful. The victim died at the scene. Her name has not been released, Elder said.
The fire was contained to the woman’s apartment, but several other units in the seven-story building sustained water damage.
Other residents were evacuated from the building and were placed on Metro Transit buses to keep warm.
Elder said the state fire marshal will work to find the cause and origin of the fire.
Several blocks of West Broadway remained blocked off Tuesday morning.
