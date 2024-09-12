One of two sisters who fled after being charged in the hit-and-run death of a motorized scooter rider in Minneapolis has been arrested hundreds of miles away.
Woman caught after fleeing Minneapolis charges in hit-and-run death of scooter rider
The driver was captured in Texas, according to jail records.
Victoria Nevada Yorahee, 25, of Mesa, Ariz., was booked into the Dallas County, Texas Jail on Sept. 4. She was charged on Aug. 30 in Hennepin County District Court with two counts of criminal vehicular homicide, in connection with the crash on July 29 at Fremont and 22nd avenues N. that injured 52-year-old Andre Zedrick Steward, of Minneapolis. He died on Aug. 2.
Law enforcement has not disclosed the circumstances leading to Yorahee’s arrest.
Also charged was Tianna Renee Yorahee, 18, of Minneapolis. She faces a felony count of aiding an offender to avoid arrest. As of late Thursday morning, officials had not announced whether she has been found and apprehended.
Investigators used witness accounts and surveillance video to piece together the circumstances of the crash:
Officers arrived and saw the heavily damaged SUV on top of the scooter on Fremont about a half-block south of the intersection. A severely injured Steward was on the pavement nearby. An ambulance took him to North Memorial Health Hospital, where he later died.
Victoria Yorahee was driving with her sister and an unidentified female as passengers. After the crash, all three got out of the SUV. Victoria Yorahee removed the SUV’s lone license plate from the rear of the vehicle. The two passengers threw several liquor bottles into the bushes. The women fled on foot while witnesses gave chase.
Officers recovered from inside the SUV a cellphone and paperwork identifying Victoria Yorahee. Data recovered from the SUV revealed that she was traveling 78 to 83 miles per hour at the time of impact.
About two weeks later, Steward’s daughter told police that the sisters fled to Las Vegas. The daughter added that Victoria Yorahee was harassing her by phone and social media, bragging that she’ll never get caught and “that she would get pregnant to avoid going to prison,” the charges read.
The daughter gave police contact information for a witness in Las Vegas who had spoken to both sisters. The witness told police last week that he was introduced to the Yorahees because the sisters “wanted help with their situation,” the charges continued.
During a meeting, Victoria Yorahee told the witness that she was driving drunk and hit a man on what she described as a motorcycle. She admitted that she and her sister fled the scene and flew to Las Vegas.
