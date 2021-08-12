The Timberwolves improved to 2-0 at the NBA Summer League with a 78-59 win over the Chicago Bulls on Thursday afternoon in Las Vegas.

While the Wolves got solid contributions from Jaden McDaniels (15 points, eight rebounds, three blocks), Jaylen Nowell (14 points, two rebounds, two assists) and McKinley Wright IV (seven points, eight rebounds, three assists) it was their defense that really stood out.

Chicago managed just 25% shooting, making 18 of 72 field goal attempts as they were held to the second lowest point total thus far at the Summer League. They never scored more than 18 points in a quarter and had just 12 points in the fourth.

Former Illinois point guard Ayo Dosunmu, the Bulls second round draft pick in 2021, was held to two points on 1-for-7 shooting.

McDaniels, who figures to play a key role for the Timberwolves this season, finished 6-for-13 from the field and was the game-high in plus/minus at plus-16.