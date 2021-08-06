Summer league in Las Vegas is typically a time when a team gets its first good look at their draft haul from earlier in the summer.

In the case of the Timberwolves, there are no draft picks to evaluate this year after trading both picks in July's draft to Golden State as part of the D'Angelo Russell-Andrew Wiggins trade.

Instead, one of the focuses of their summer league is seeing how one of their 2020 draft picks, Jaden McDaniels, handles increased responsibility.

"I just want to let him loose, let him be a little bit more aggressive on the offensive side of the ball," said Wolves assistant Joseph Blair, who's helming the summer league team. "I think that he has a lot in his bag that he hasn't been able to show up until this point."

McDaniels began last season as a benchwarmer and made his way into the starting lineup by the second half and his value around the league went up, as teams inquired about his availability at the trade deadline. McDaniels earned minutes because of his defensive prowess. The Wolves asked the 6-foot-9 McDaniels to guard other teams' top scorers on a regular basis. His offense was more reserved, as he averaged 6.8 points on 5.8 shot attempts per game. He was 36% from three-point range as his primary role was spot-up shooter.

In Las Vegas, McDaniels is going to have the ball in his hands on offense a lot more.

"I feel like I can show a lot," McDaniels said. "It's just to take steps each year. I can't just go out there and [play in isolation], nothing like that, but you'll see little bits and pieces of things I've been working on."

Blair said he also wants to see how McDaniels performs as a screener in pick and roll.

"I just want him to play as loose and freely as he can," Blair said. "Also, being with last year's draft picks, obviously you're going to defer to [Anthony Edwards] quite a bit, and this is his time to be the man that's coming off that draft class, at least for the Timberwolves. So I really want to give him an opportunity to shine as much as he can."

McDaniels said when he's able to showcase his offensive skill-set, his game can resemble that of Clippers forward Paul George.

"Just playing at my own pace with the ball, making the right reads and then just always staying aggressive when you have the opportunity with the ball in your hands," McDaniels said.

He has been working this offseason to add weight to his lanky frame.

"Shoot, I could eat as many meals and I might not gain anything some days," McDaniels said with a smile. "So it just takes time."

Blair was asked if McDaniels could be "the guy" on the floor, the one who everything runs through. That, too, can take time.

"We'll find out soon enough, won't we?" Blair said. "Do I expect him to be? Obviously, I'm going to put him in a position for success, and then we'll see what happens from there."

