With the election over, what’s next for the Strib?
We aspire to be a news organization for all Minnesotans.
The most divisive American election in recent memory is over, and it has revealed many things. One that’s been on my mind in particular this week is this: A majority of people don’t like the way that traditional power structures are working in our country and want something very different.
Dissatisfaction with institutions has been brewing for some time, but the pot boiled over this election season. Trust in government is at an all-time low, and trust in media is split sharply along ideological lines. President-elect Donald Trump has called the media “the enemy of the people” and recently said at a rally “I don’t mind” if someone shoots at reporters.
Most Minnesotans will surely find those statements distasteful, but I know from speaking with many across the state that plenty of people do share the feeling that the institution of media is one of the problems in our country.
What does that mean for the Strib? After all, we’re a 157-year-old institution at a time when institutions are under scrutiny — and under threat — on multiple fronts. The foundation on which we stand was built on people’s trust that journalism gave power to the people, that it raised the voices of those unheard.
But recent decades have seen much of that power shift to content platforms in Silicon Valley, where I spent the first part of my career. And this election has raised larger concerns about the role and ability of a free press in holding truth to power.
In this pivotal moment, journalism needs to reclaim the mantle of lifting up the voices of people and looking out for your interests. Here at the Minnesota Star Tribune, we aspire to be a paper of all, not of the elite. To serve you better, we must double down on reflecting the voices and concerns of our audience, and of all Minnesotans.
We’re doing many things to deliver on that goal. We’ve expanded our report across the state, with a dozen reporters outside the metro. We’re partnering with hyperlocal papers to share content and ideas. And we’ve launched Strib Voices, a growing platform that elevates voices across the political, geographic and demographic spectrum — rather than only the institutional voice of the Strib, or of Minnesota “officialdom.”
That’s one of the reasons that, after months of discussion and deliberation, we paused on doing political endorsements this year, in favor of focusing our energy on amplifying voices that too often go unheard.
The 2024 election was also a reminder for us of the importance of remaining vigilantly objective in our reporting. We know the criticisms that exist out there — that traditional media organizations like ours are rooted in an elitism that so many reject. While I disagree with that view being applied to the Strib and other local news organizations, perception matters.
Our steadfast commitment to objective reporting must remain even more steadfast, as must our fight against misinformation. Every Minnesotan wants to know the truth, and they deserve the full commitment of the Midwest’s largest newsroom to deliver it.
We hope you saw that in our election coverage, the most ambitious we’ve ever undertaken. We had reporters fanned out across the state, a new live blog and results platform, and more voices weighing in before and after the vote. That commitment to expansive, objective reporting requires daily investment and care, not just on Election Day. And we hope you’ll continue to let us know where we’re getting it right, and where we must improve.
Finally, this election season was a reminder that good journalism requires a community that demands it. If you’re reading this, I hope you agree just how important journalism is to Minnesota’s future.
But a free press comes at a real cost.
As we aspire to strengthen our ability to deliver on a vision for news that Minnesota deserves, we need your help. Your subscription makes a big difference, and for those who can afford it, donations are also important to our future.
We recently launched the Minnesota Star Tribune Local News Fund: an appeal for tax-free donations from donors and foundations who want to invest in the kind of investigative reporting that’s essential to our state. Right now, your donations will be doubled thanks to a generous matching grant.
If a divisive election season has you looking for a way to invest your hard-earned money in something that strengthens your community, your donations to the Strib can make a real impact in our ability to hire more reporters and do the kind of ambitious reporting that makes Minnesota feel like a place where we all can be proud to live.
Questioning the power structures that guide American life is an important and proud tradition. It’s one that’s happening now more than ever. We’ve been doing our own questioning at the Strib for the last year and a half, which led to our reboot of this important news organization for our state earlier this year, with a new vision and approach.
We still have a lot of work ahead. I’m excited about our journey, which is rooted in looking out for our neighbors by holding truth to power and being a paper of the people.
We will continue to listen and adapt. With your help, the Minnesota Star Tribune can be a brighter beacon for truth. Yes, an institution — but an institution fighting to make Minnesota stronger for us all.
