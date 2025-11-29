Santabear returns to glory at kickoff of inaugural Winterapolis

Former Minneapolis Mayor R.T. Rybak twerked with a 7-foot-tall, hot pink pig. But still, the crowds didn’t fill Nicollet Mall.
The smug Timberwolves mascot Crunch, menacing Minnesota United FC mascot PK the Loon, and flirty St. Paul Saints pig Mudonna zipped around the IDS Center’s Crystal Court, stealing stocking caps and horning in on TV interviews.
Rybak’s dance wasn’t an advertised attraction, but a bonus, at the Friday night kickoff of Winterapolis, a monthslong campaign aimed at celebrating winter, highlighting arts and cultural events, and encouraging more downtown foot traffic.
The Downtown Council partnered with the Minneapolis Foundation, Meet Minneapolis and downtown attractions to create Winterapolis, which kicked off Friday with the simultaneous lighting of a giant holiday tree in the IDS Center, along with about a dozen skyscrapers, businesses and streetlights across downtown. Afterward, the crowd could grab snowballs made from coolers of snow to launch at big Mortenson trucks on Nicollet Mall.
The idea is to remind people of the “magic of being downtown,” said event producer Sam Utne, by promoting old events like the Hennepin Arts’ winter performances and Minnesota Orchestra’s Nordic Soundscapes series alongside new ones, such as an upcoming Polar Bear Pub Crawl and a curling plaza on Nicollet during the Winter Olympics.
A crowd filled the IDS Center lobby for the kickoff, but Nicollet Mall was virtually empty, with temperatures in the 20s.
While Crunch, PK and Mudonna worked the crowd, a giant, slow-moving Santabear huddled on a stage behind organizers and dignitaries like City Council Member Michael Rainville, who blocked the bear from public view while a blonde woman inside took the mascot head off to get a drink of water.
“It’s so heavy!” said the woman inside, Mich Berthiaume, who’s only 4-foot-10 and weighs less than 100 pounds. “It weighs a ton!”