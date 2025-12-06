Winter is coming. Not all weather offices are ready.

He said he worries what will happen as his office enters its busiest time of year: Snow every couple of days, along with the holidays, when staffers will want to take vacation. Possibly making things worse, this year — because of the staffing losses — no one has been able to give the office’s typical presentations to local emergency management services, explaining how to best respond to weather in coordination with the Weather Service. That could hurt, the employee said, when heavy snows arrive.