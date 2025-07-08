After deadly Texas floods, Minnesota officials say they are ‘attuned to how bad things can get’

That can be an issue, Waage said, when the expectation for one hazard isn’t helpful — or is dangerous — in other scenarios. This came up during the 2023 wildfires in Maui, which killed more than 100 people, Waage said. Sirens in Hawaii are typically used to warn people of tsunamis, so officials chose not to use them, worried people would run to high ground in the hills, where the fires were raging, he said.