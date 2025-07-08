After deadly Texas floods, Minnesota officials say they are ‘attuned to how bad things can get’

The landscape and climate of Minnesota have mostly spared it from the kind of flash flooding that devastated Texas and took at least 100 lives this month. Still, flash floods have struck the state over the years, sometimes with deadly results.
To protect the public, the state monitors a network of more than 200 gauges to detect rapidly rising waterways. Forty-seven of them automatically send flood alerts to local emergency officials.
“The system we have ... would be considered robust compared to other states, in terms of being able to monitor a variety of streams in a variety of settings,” said Kenneth Blumenfeld, senior climatologist for the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. “We have an entire unit of the DNR that’s devoted to installing and checking on those stream gauges.”
The National Weather Service controls the issuance of emergency broadcasts and cellphone alerts for potential disasters, including floods. Local officials maintain the sirens that are used almost exclusively for tornadoes, a far more common threat in this region. In light of the Texas disaster, Minnesota may consider adding floods to its recommendations on when to use those sirens.
The National Weather Service has issued seven flash flood emergency alerts in Minnesota, starting in 2012 and most recently in 2018.
Flash flooding can have severe consequences: In 2007, seven people died after heavy rains inundated southeastern Minnesota.
Eric Waage led the National Guard response in Winona County during those floods. Waage, Hennepin County’s director of emergency management, said authorities have multiple ways of alerting people that they’re in harm’s way, but warning systems don’t guarantee safety.
“I think emergency managers generally are very attuned to how bad things can get and are preparing for that,” Waage said. “We write contingency plans for that.”