Winston DeLattiboudere, Gophers defensive line coach, is headed to the Arizona Cardinals

Minnesota’s defense improved its sack totals from 19 in 2022 to 26 in 2023 and to 28 in 2024. The production by the defensive line was more dramatic, going from 10½ sacks in 2022 to 20 in 2023. Last season, Gophers defensive lineman combined for 17½ sacks, and two of them, ends Danny Striggow (five sacks in 2024) and Jah Joyner (4½ sacks), played in the Senior Bowl on Saturday. Joyner, Striggow and sophomore defensive lineman Anthony Smith (six sacks) earned All-Big Ten honorable mention.