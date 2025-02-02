Gophers defensive line coach Winston DeLattiboudere III, who has quickly moved up the coaching ranks since his playing career with Minnesota ended after the 2019 season, is leaving to become the defensive line coach of the Arizona Cardinals, a source with knowledge of the situation confirmed to the Minnesota Star Tribune.
Winston DeLattiboudere, Gophers defensive line coach, is headed to the Arizona Cardinals
In Arizona, DeLattiboudere, 27, will be reunited with Cardinals defensive coordinator Nick Rallis, who played linebacker for the Gophers from 2012-16 and was a teammate of DeLattiboudere’s in 2015 and ’16.
DeLattiboudere, a Baltimore native, played defensive end for the Gophers from 2015 to ’19. He returned to Minnesota in January 2023, being named defensive line coach and newcomers coordinator. In January 2024, he was promoted to assistant head coach on coach P.J. Fleck’s staff.
Minnesota’s defense improved its sack totals from 19 in 2022 to 26 in 2023 and to 28 in 2024. The production by the defensive line was more dramatic, going from 10½ sacks in 2022 to 20 in 2023. Last season, Gophers defensive lineman combined for 17½ sacks, and two of them, ends Danny Striggow (five sacks in 2024) and Jah Joyner (4½ sacks), played in the Senior Bowl on Saturday. Joyner, Striggow and sophomore defensive lineman Anthony Smith (six sacks) earned All-Big Ten honorable mention.
After his playing days, DeLattiboudere worked the 2020 season as a graduate assistant at Charlotte, spent the 2021 season as a graduate assistant at Oregon, and worked the 2022 season as Akron’s defensive line coach.
DeLattiboudere also was two-time participant in the Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship, with the Green Bay Packers in 2023 and the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2022. He also was selected to the AFCA’s 2024 35 Under 35 Coaches Leadership Institute, which is aimed at identifying and developing premier, future leaders in the football coaching profession.
The team's sack totals rose under the leadership of Winston DeLattiboudere, who also played for Minnesota.