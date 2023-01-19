Fastenal saw its profits rise 6% in the fourth quarter, offering another glimpse of growth in manufacturing and construction activity.

Revenue grew 11% to $1.7 billion for the Winona-based supplier of fasteners and other items needed on production floors and construction sites.

The increase in sales was "due to further growth in underlying demand in markets tied to industrial capital goods and commodities, which more than offset softer markets tied to consumer goods and relatively lower growth in construction," the company said in its earnings release.

Fastenal had been raising its prices through the year to offset inflation, helping the results as well. The company said it did not institute any broad price increases in the fourth quarter, as spot prices for expenses such as fuel, steel and transportation have moderated over the last six months.

The company earned $245.6 million in the quarter. Earnings per share were 43 cents, an increase of 7% over the same period a year ago.

The quarterly results met Wall Street expectations.

Yearly results just nudged past expectations. The company earned $1.1 billion, or $1.89 a share, on revenue that grew to $6.98 billion.

Fastenal this week also caught up with most other public companies and released its inaugural environmental, social and governance (ESG) report.

More work will continue on Fastenal's ESG reporting, and Dan Florness, chief executive of Fastenal, promised a "deeper dive" into the topics next year including progress toward meeting longer-term climate impact goals.

"During 2022, we announced that we are working towards a plan to reach net zero emissions by 2050," Florness wrote.

The ESG efforts are being overseen by the board and in 2021 Fastenal created a dedicated ESG team to gather data from across the organization. In many instances, it was data that Fastenal had already been collecting and reporting but not putting in a dedicated ESG report.

Fastenal had faced shareholder proposals in past years to disclose more information on its workplace diversity and it has been providing their EE0-1 reports that all large employers must report to the government but are not required to disclose publicly. That information and much more is in the inaugural 67-page ESG report.

Shares of Fastenal were trading at $48.27, up 1.6% in early trading on Thursday.