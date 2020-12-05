MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Gopher 5" game were:
15-28-31-38-45
(fifteen, twenty-eight, thirty-one, thirty-eight, forty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $320,000
