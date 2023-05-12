Host Michael Rand goes through all 17 games of the Vikings' schedule released Thursday and makes win-loss predictions for each one. Does he come to an optimistic conclusion? Where are the soft and strong parts of the schedule?

11:00: Rand is joined by Minnesota United defender Zarek Valentin. In his first year with the club, Valentin is providing stability and veteran leadership to a team that has already had its share of obstacles. Valentin also talks about his love of Philadelphia sports and the terrible renderings of him in the FIFA soccer games.

28:00: Carlos Correa had the big hit for the Twins on Thursday, and manager Rocco Baldelli thinks it could be the start of a hot streak.

Listen and subscribe to the Daily Delivery:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | iHeartRadio

The podcast archive is here.

Questions? Comments? Long-winded diatribes about nothing in particular? E-mail me at michael.rand@startribune.com. Follow me on Twitter @RandBall and Star Tribune sports @StribSports