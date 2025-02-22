Will it pay off for Ken Martin to replicate DFL’s model nationally?

It’s a model that Martin is now looking to build on a larger, more national scale. He does so in the face of a new reality: The spark and drive that saw Democrats and the DNC rise with the historic election of Barack Obama died at the end of Obama’s second term in 2016. During my time with the Republican National Committee (RNC), we repeatedly highlighted a detrimental fault of the DNC — they relied on the organization of their presidential candidates rather than building an infrastructure independent of their campaigns. As a result, the DNC relied heavily on Obama for America (OFA) and the ground-up organizing infrastructure it had built nationwide for the presidential race. This allowed the DNC to go in and not only help presidential candidates but also down-ballot races; yet with the end of Obama’s presidency came the end of OFA and that infrastructure.