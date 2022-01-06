BOSTON – Already missing a slew of regulars, the Wild could be down one more on Thursday when the team faces off against the Bruins at TD Garden.

Brandon Duhaime was on the ice for morning skate and then left, with coach Dean Evason saying the winger tested positive for COVID-19.

The team is re-testing Duhaime and should get that result in an hour or two.

If Duhaime is ruled out, the Wild will dress seven defensemen, adding Calen Addison to the lineup.

"It's a good test for us again," Evason said. "Like it is for every team, it's a good opportunity for people to play. It's a good opportunity to test our strength within the room and we have no doubt that we'll be as positive as we possibly can and get through whatever presents itself."

This is the Wild's first game since the Winter Classic last Saturday at Target Field, and the team is in a five-game rut; its last victory was four weeks ago, Dec. 9 at San Jose.

Captain Jared Spurgeon, goaltender Cam Talbot and center Joel Eriksson Ek are injured and so is winger Nick Bjugstad, who Evason said will be "out for a while" with an upper-body injury suffered at practice on Tuesday. Winger Jordan Greenway is also sidelined in the COVID protocols.

Amid this turnover, the Wild has ushered up prized prospects Matt Boldy and Marco Rossi from the minors and they'll make their NHL debuts vs. Boston.

"Just exciting," said Boldy, who's from Millis, Mass. "I think coming in and getting the practice and morning skate was pretty nice. Just get a little more comfortable and relax a bit. Just excited. I'm happy to be here."

Projected lineup:

Kirill Kaprizov-Ryan Hartman-Mats Zuccarello

Marcus Foligno-Marco Rossi-Kevin Fiala

Frederick Gaudreau-Matt Boldy

Connor Dewar-Nico Sturm-Rem Pitlick

Jonas Brodin-Matt Dumba

Jon Merrill-Alex Goligoski

Jordie Benn-Dmitry Kulikov

Calen Addison

Kaapo Kahkonen

Key numbers:

0-4-2: Record for the Wild in its last six games vs. the Bruins.

3: Goals by winger Kevin Fiala in his past two contests.

4: Assists for center Ryan Hartman over his last four games.

7: Points for winger Kirill Kaprizov during a three-game point streak.

99: Career goals for winger Marcus Foligno.

About the Bruins:

Boston has won three in a row, most recently getting by New Jersey 5-3 on Tuesday at home. Right winger David Pastrnak snapped a nine-game goalless drought that game by scoring the game-winner. The Bruins will be without defenseman Charlie McAvoy due to a lower-body injury. Jeremy Swayman will be in net. He's 8-5-2 with a 2.20 goals-against average and .920 save percentage.