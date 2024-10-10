Wildfire detected near Bogus Lake in Cook County, the third wildfire in Superior National Forest

Greater Minnesota

Bogus Lake is less than 20 miles northeast of Grand Marais.

By Elliot Hughes

October 10, 2024 at 2:46AM
A third wildfire burning within the Superior National Forest was discovered near Bogus Lake in Cook County on Tuesday.

The fire, 45 acres in size, was active overnight into Wednesday as firefighters and aircraft continued suppression efforts, according to the U.S. Forest Service. The cause is unknown.

A drought has put much of the upper Midwest, from northern Minnesota to the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, under “above normal” conditions for potential wildland fire, according to the National Interagency Fire Center.

The Bogus Lake Fire is the second wildfire to be discovered in the Superior National Forest this week and the third one actively burning since early September.

Monday, a fire was detected on the eastern side of Shell Lake, about 4 miles north of Road 116 within the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness, in St. Louis County. That fire is less than 1 acre, with the potential to spread east near Agawato Lake and the Sioux-Hustler Hiking Trail, the Forest Service said.

The first fire was detected Sept. 10 on an island in Wood Lake, also within the BWCAW, northeast of Ely.

That fire grew to 45 acres and half of it was contained as of Oct. 1, according to the Forest Service. It is suspected of being caused by humans. Firefighters remain assigned to the fire.

