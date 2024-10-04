The Superior National Forest widened its campfire ban Friday, adding Cook and Lake county land that lies within the national forest to its list.
Superior National Forest widens Boundary Waters campfire ban
Because of “extreme”' fire danger, Cook and Lake counties are included in expanded ban.
The northern portion of Lake and St. Louis counties in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness (BWCAW) are under “extreme” fire danger, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources said earlier this week. National forest managers banned campfires in the Boundary Waters, which lies within the Superior National Forest, at that time.
Cook and Lake county land within the forest boundaries was added because of dry conditions and worsening fire danger across northern Minnesota, the Forest Service said in a news release, coordinated with the DNR.
St. Louis County outside of the BWCAW is not included in the ban, having recently received rain.
Visitors still can use gas and propane cookstoves in the BWCAW and throughout the national forest, but stoves or grills fueled by charcoal or wood are not allowed.
The Forest Service asks that those in a location where campfires are allowed to consider if the conditions are right and if the fire is necessary, and if so, to keep it small and ensure that the fire is extinguished until it’s cold to the touch.
Because of “extreme”' fire danger, Cook and Lake counties are included in expanded ban.