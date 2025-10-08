Greater Minnesota

Wildfire burns near state park along North Shore

The fire has grown to about 30 acres and is being fought on land and from the air.

By Jana Hollingsworth

The Minnesota Star Tribune
October 8, 2025 at 11:33PM
State Parks
The view along the Misquah Trail in George H. Crosby Manitou State Park, near where crews were fighting a 30-acre wildfire on Wednesday night. (The Minnesota Star Tribune)

DULUTH – Crews were fighting a 30-acre wildfire Wednesday night along the North Shore.

The Minnesota Interagency Fire Center said firefighters detected smoke in a remote area near the Caribou River outside of George H. Crosby Manitou State Park, about 10 miles southwest of Tofte, Minn.

The fire is smoldering and moving through mixed hardwood trees and leaf litter, according to a news release.

Firefighters with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources and the Superior National Forest are responding along with multiple aircraft dropping water.

The agency asks that people avoid the area and avoid using drones near the fire. The North Shore is in the midst of peak fall colors and heavy traffic.

In May, two wildfires burned more than 45 square miles, destroying 150 structures in their wake in the Brimson area of northeastern Minnesota.

about the writer

about the writer

Jana Hollingsworth

Duluth Reporter

Jana Hollingsworth is a reporter covering a range of topics in Duluth and northeastern Minnesota for the Star Tribune. Sign up to receive the new North Report newsletter.

See Moreicon

More from Greater Minnesota

See More

Greater Minnesota

Wildfire burns near state park along North Shore

State Parks
The Minnesota Star Tribune

The fire has grown to about 30 acres and is being fought on land and from the air.

Business

Small change: Kwik Trip is phasing out the penny

card image

Politics

Longtime advocate will steer Minnesota’s office for missing and murdered Native people

card image