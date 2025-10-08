Wildfire burns near state park along North Shore

DULUTH – Crews were fighting a 30-acre wildfire Wednesday night along the North Shore.
The Minnesota Interagency Fire Center said firefighters detected smoke in a remote area near the Caribou River outside of George H. Crosby Manitou State Park, about 10 miles southwest of Tofte, Minn.
The fire is smoldering and moving through mixed hardwood trees and leaf litter, according to a news release.
Firefighters with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources and the Superior National Forest are responding along with multiple aircraft dropping water.
The agency asks that people avoid the area and avoid using drones near the fire. The North Shore is in the midst of peak fall colors and heavy traffic.
In May, two wildfires burned more than 45 square miles, destroying 150 structures in their wake in the Brimson area of northeastern Minnesota.