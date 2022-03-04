PHILADELPHIA — The slumps looked similar, but the circumstances weren't.

While the Flyers are floundering toward the draft lottery, the Wild is very much in a playoff race.

And eventually, the urgency of that situation translated to the ice where the team rallied 5-4 on Thursday in front of 13,876 at Wells Fargo Center to ditch its four-game losing streak.

After the Wild tied Philadelphia four times, the team finally seized the lead on a point shot from Jonas Brodin with 7 minute, 19 seconds to go in the third period for just its second victory over its last eight games.

Just 25 seconds before that, Matt Boldy capitalized to make it 4-4.

Frederick Gaudreau and Ryan Hartman also scored for the Wild, with Hartman setting a new career high and Gaudreau racking up his third goal over the past four games. Kevin Fiala had two assists and in net, Cam Talbot made 26 saves to snap his four-game slide.

Almost immediately, the Wild was in comeback mode.

The Flyers, who had dropped seven of their past eight games, converted early as Scott Laughton intercepted a Marcus Foligno pass in the offensive zone for a breakaway that he polished off with a backhand shot at 3:49 of the first period.

Hartman answered back at 11:50 when he directed in a Mats Zuccarello pass, a play that their linemate Kirill Kaprizov also factored in to even the score. The goal was Hartman's 20, which exceeded the career-best 19 he tallied as a rookie in 2016-17 with Chicago.

But only 1:26 later, Philadelphia moved ahead on a one-timer in tight from Patrick Brown.

Like before, the Wild responded and this time Gaudreau provided the equalizer with four seconds to go in the period. He knocked down a clearing attempt and skated into the slot before wiring the puck by Flyers goalie Carter Hart. Over his past 15 games, Gaudreau has picked up 12 points.

Instead of that goal galvanizing the Wild for the second period, the team stuck with the same script: falling behind and then catching up.

Travis Konecny was left all alone in front of Talbot to corral the puck, turn and fling it into the net 5:07 into the period to put Philadelphia up 3-2.

But again, the Wild pulled even when Hartman stuffed in a loose puck at 9:04. That was the second time this season Hartman has scored twice in a game and his fifth career multi-goal effort; his 21 tallies are second on the team, trailing only Kaprizov's 24. Hart totaled 33 saves.

A too-many men bench minor by the Wild put the Flyers on the power play late in the second, and that was enough time for them to take advantage.

Claude Giroux's shot from inside the left faceoff circle was tipped at 19:14 by James van Riemsdyk, who was set up in front of Talbot as a screen.

Philadelphia ended up 1-for-3 on the power play, while the Wild blanked on its lone opportunity. Those results continued rough stretches for both special-teams units; the Wild's power play hasn't converted over its last five games, going 0-for-14, and the penalty kill has surrendered at least a goal in 10 of the past 11.

That lead for the Flyers lingered into the third period until Boldy's ninth goal of the season put both teams back to Square One before Brodin gave the Wild its first lead of the night, an edge it wouldn't relinquish.