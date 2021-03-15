Poor execution, more than zone entries and structure, has been the culprit behind the Wild's woeful power play this season.

But in the latest sign the unit is perhaps making strides to climb out of its last-place rut, the Wild didn't take advantage of a game of keepaway in the offensive zone.

The team scored off a hustle play up ice, a give-and-go that delivered a third-period insurance goal in the 4-1 win over the Coyotes at Xcel Energy Center that included a strong performance by both Wild special teams.

Aside from a 1-for-3 showing for the power play, the penalty kill went 3-for-3.

"We want to have opportunities to score off of the rush and when you're not having a whole lot of success, simplifying is better," coach Dean Evason said. "So, the more pucks we can get there, the better."

After feeding the puck to defenseman Matt Dumba, winger Kevin Fiala crashed the net to bury the return pass 11 minutes, 10 seconds into the third to put the Wild ahead 3-1.

The finish was the Wild's second power play goal in the last three games. Although the team remains 31st in the league at 8.4 percent (7-for-83), the recent results suggest the team may be turning a corner.

And more quick decision-making might help.

"We have guys with so much speed," Fiala said. "So, if we find something on the rush, I think we should take it. It's not always about setup. When we get so much speed, it's going to be a broken play kind of when we can find people on the rush. That was a good goal, so we just have to continue."

Third-period offense

Fiala and winger Zach Parise didn't play much in the third period Friday, as the Wild shortened its bench en route to a 4-0 victory.

But the two were much more involved in the later stages of Sunday's game, with Fiala setting up center Nick Bonino's game-winning goal before he converted on the power play. Parise also assisted on Bonino's goal and had a hand in the empty-net goal from center Joel Eriksson Ek.

"We thought both were real good," Evason said of Fiala and Parise. "Obviously, they were on different lines [Sunday]. But both were real good, very sound in all areas of the game and were able to contribute offensively."

Two for the taking

Twice on this homestand the Wild has been awarded a goal.

In the 2-0 shutout against Vegas last Monday, defenseman Jonas Brodin was slashed as he went for an empty-net goal and Eriksson Ek was tripped up Sunday as he vied to score into a yawning cage with five seconds remaining in the third period.

According to the NHL rule book, a goal is awarded when a player with possession and control of the puck — or who would have gained control — is in the neutral or offensive zone without a defender between him and the empty net and is prevented from scoring due to an infraction by the defending team.

Familiar opponent

The Wild will face the Coyotes one more time Tuesday to complete this three-game set, and defenseman Ryan Suter hopes next season's schedule continues to include these multigame series.

"It's easier on your body when you're not traveling every other night," he said. "So, from that standpoint, it's good. Not as much video because you're a little more familiar with the team. Not as many meetings and things like that. I like it. I know the guys in the room like it."