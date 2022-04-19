MONTREAL — The Wild will have a new face in the lineup on Tuesday against the Canadiens at Bell Centre.

Mitch Chaffee will make his NHL debut after getting called up from the minors on Monday to offset the absence of Marcus Foligno, who went on the COVID list.

"It's exciting," Chaffee said. "You dream of this day. I'm finally excited it's here, and I'm looking to go out there and make a difference."

In 45 games with Iowa in the American Hockey League, Chaffee registered a team-high 22 goals and his 37 points ranked fourth. Over his last 11 games, he racked up nine goals and four assists. He'll play alongside former Iowa teammates Brandon Duhaime and Connor Dewar.

"Obviously, he's put up some numbers down there," coach Dean Evason said, "but he's played a two-way game."

Chaffee was signed by the Wild out of the University of Massachusetts in 2020. He didn't expect his family to make it to Montreal for his first game, "but I'm sure they'll all be watching at home," he said.

Nic Deslauriers will slot in Foligno's spot next to Joel Eriksson Ek and Nick Bjugstad. This will be Deslauriers' 500th NHL game. The Quebec native played two seasons with the Canadiens before joining the Ducks and then the Wild last month in a trade from Anaheim.

"When I was in Anaheim, I did 400," Deslauriers said. "For me it's something special. To add another 100, it's fun."

Tyson Jost is with the team in Montreal and skated Tuesday morning but remains out with a lower-body injury. This was the first time he skated since getting hurt last Saturday at St. Louis.

Matt Dumba, Jordan Greenway and Jon Merrill are also still sidelined, all with upper-body injuries, but Evason said he's talked to them about how much action they'll need to be ready for the playoffs.

Projected lineup:

Kirill Kaprizov-Ryan Hartman-Mats Zuccarello

Kevin Fiala-Frederick Gaudreau-Matt Boldy

Nic Deslauriers-Joel Eriksson Ek-Nick Bjugstad

Brandon Duhaime-Connor Dewar-Mitch Chaffee

Jake Middleton-Jared Spurgeon

Jonas Brodin-Dmitry Kulikov

Jordie Benn-Alex Goligoski

Cam Talbot

Key numbers:

3: Goals or more by the Wild in 16 of its past 17 games.

3: Consecutive overtime finishes for the Wild.

12: Points for winger Kevin Fiala during a six-game point streak.

34: Points by Matt Boldy, the third most by a rookie in Wild history.

98: Career goals for captain Jared Spurgeon.

About the Canadiens:

Montreal continues to struggle, losing five straight to sit second-to-last in the NHL's overall standings at 20-45-11. Center Nick Suzuki leads the team in goals (20), assists (37) and points (57). Goalie Carey Price is scheduled to start for the Canadiens. He played his first game of the season last Friday after a lengthy absence that included recovering from knee surgery and participating in the NHL/NHLPA player assistance program. Price made 17 saves in a 3-0 loss to the Islanders.