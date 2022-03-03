PHILADELPHIA — The Wild's losing streak started on the road, and that's where the team has a chance to end it.

After a brief return home where the team dropped a fourth straight game, the Wild is in Philadelphia on Thursday before moving on to Buffalo for a Friday night showdown with the Sabres.

Cam Talbot is scheduled to start at Wells Fargo Center against the Flyers, whom he made three starts for in 2018-19. He was also in net on Tuesday when the Wild was routed 5-1 by Calgary at Xcel Energy Center.

"We've got to play the proper way for us as a hockey club to have success," coach Dean Evason said. "We thought we did that last game. We played the right way the whole night. We just didn't get rewarded. We have to continue to do that in order to get out of whatever we're in right now."

Defenseman Matt Dumba (lower-body injury) and winger Jordan Greenway (upper-body injury) accompanied the Wild to Philadelphia and skated Thursday morning, but neither will play on this trip, Evason said.

It's possible, though, both suit up Sunday when the Wild is back in St. Paul for a matinee against Dallas.

Dumba hasn't played since Feb.12, while Greenway has missed the past three games.

"Dumba is probably a little further along than Greenway," Evason said. "But very optimistic."

Projected lineup:

Kirill Kaprizov-Ryan Hartman-Mats Zuccarello

Brandon Duhaime-Joel Eriksson Ek-Marcus Foligno

Kevin Fiala-Frederick Gaudreau-Matt Boldy

Nico Sturm-Connor Dewar-Nick Bjugstad

Alex Goligoski-Jared Spurgeon

Jonas Brodin-Dmitry Kulikov

Jon Merrill-Calen Addison

Cam Talbot

Key numbers:

1: More Game for captain Jared Spurgeon to become the franchise leader in games played by a defenseman.

1.88: Goals-against average for Talbot in eight career starts vs. the Flyers.

5-2: Record for the Wild in the first half of a back-to-back.

11: Points for center Frederick Gaudreau over his last 14 games.

16: Points by winger Mats Zuccarello in 27 career games against Philadelphia.

About the Flyers:

Philadelphia has lost seven of its last eight games, a rut that includes a six-game skid. After snapping that losing streak with a win over Washington on Saturday, the Flyers were shut out by Edmonton 3-0 on Tuesday. That was the fifth time this season Philadelphia has been blanked. Center Claude Giroux is tied for the team lead in scoring with 39 points. He's also three points shy of 900 for his career.