WILD GAMEDAY

vs. St. Louis Blues at Xcel Energy Center: 7 p.m. Tuesday

TV; radio: BSN; 100.3 FM

Stats and analytics: Tap here.

Pregame reading: The Wild fired coach Dean Evason on Monday.

Opening bell: The sputtering Wild (5-10-4) kick off three consecutive against the Central Division by playing host to the rival Blues in St. Paul a day after coach Dean Evason was fired. John Hynes will take over behind the bench. St. Louis (11-8-1) has been so-so, not dropping more than two in a row and winning more than two consecutive games only once, but that's good enough for a nine-point lead over the Wild in the division.

Watch him: Blues LW Pavel Buchnevich is on a roll, with multiple points in each of his past two games. Since Nov. 9, he ranks among NHL leaders in goals (7) and points (13). Last season, Buchnevich had a team-high six points vs. the Wild, including four goals.

Injuries: None.

Forecast: With one more loss, the Wild will have dropped eight in a row for the first time since 2016. Will the coaching change prevent that from happening?

. . .

