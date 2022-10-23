Help me understand why in this world we live in, we still have to fight for the right of people with disabilities to live in a world that is inclusive.

I have a 6-year-old disabled daughter. Going out in public can be a challenge. She is incontinent and diapering is difficult everywhere we go. We resort to laying down the seats in our minivan to change her, because changing her on a bathroom floor is not only unsanitary, it's very uncomfortable.

We have all sorts of public bathrooms today — girls, boys, unisex, family, etc. — that include changing tables for babies. But what about those children and adults who have special needs? Where is a safe, private space for them? It certainly shouldn't be in the back of my van, especially in the cold Minnesota winter.

Companies think they are being accessible by having a larger bathroom stall that accommodates a wheelchair. But many people don't even realize or think about those who may be incontinent who need a bench or changing table. A bench is inexpensive and inclusive.

Next, why are there still facilities out there that are not accessible? With grants and funds available specifically for this, why in the world are some facilities so out of date?

My oldest daughter plays hockey at the Anoka Ice Arena. In order to watch her, her sister (who is in a wheelchair) has to sit in a designated wheelchair area that is on the main floor, away from the other spectators. She can barely see over the glass. I also have a 1-year-old baby, and have the same issue with her stroller! Why not provide an elevator? It would be so beneficial for so many people with or without disabilities to be part of the designated "regular" spectator area where you can see the full ice and watch the game without obstructions.

I guess I am just so frustrated! Frustrated that, everywhere we go, we run into some issue with inclusivity and accessibility. It's exhausting contacting each place to let them know how they might be able to make their facility more inclusive. I do that too.

I understand people are not doing this intentionally and sometimes all it takes is for me to make them aware. For example, I contacted the city of Ostego and asked about them adding an adaptive swing to our neighborhood park. The Parks and Recreation Department responded immediately, and within a few weeks we had an adaptive swing that all can use at our park. It was amazing.

But again, contacting every place we go to offer suggestions on how they could be more accommodating is just not doable.

I just want my daughter to have the same experiences as the rest of us. Is it too much to ask? I'm so tired of feeling defeated.

Gina Norris lives in Ostego, Minn.