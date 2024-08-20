A: I don’t want to disparage Minnesota Nice — it got us this far. But how can we be a little bit better? It takes more time and effort and energy to be kind, but it goes a long way. Anybody can walk down the street and say “Hi” to somebody. But if I’m walking down the street and I see a piece of garbage, I’m going to pick it up and make the environment look better so the next person who walks by doesn’t have to see it.