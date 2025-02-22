Minnesota needs more whimsy. Bring back the Happy Chefs and the Big Boys.

Big Boy: The famous hamburger chain Big Boy Restaurant Group had several outlets, mostly in the suburbs, but there was a restaurant at 7th Street and Hennepin Avenue in downtown Minneapolis in the 1970s. Some suburban restaurants might have the Boy on a plinth — the photographic records are not abundant — but we know there was one on the Hennepin location, standing above the gritty street on a shelf, holding aloft his famous double-decker sandwich. Donning a white-and-red checkerboard outfit, big black slicked pompadour, a lascivious expression of delight at the prospect of a burger, he was an icon for the hungry. When you saw the Boy, you knew it was a place to eat.