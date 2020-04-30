The Whitecaps selected three players on the second day of the NWHL draft: Wisconsin forward Presley Norby, who is the former Minnesota Ms. Hockey from Minnetonka, in the third round; Bemidji State forward Haley Mack in the fourth; and Wisconsin defenseman Maddie Rowe in the fifth. Rowe is from River Falls, Wis.

• Whitecaps player Amanda Boulier, a Yale assistant coach from 2014-16, was named the head coach of the Duluth Marshall girls’ hockey team.