The Whitecaps selected three players on the second day of the NWHL draft: Wisconsin forward Presley Norby, who is the former Minnesota Ms. Hockey from Minnetonka, in the third round; Bemidji State forward Haley Mack in the fourth; and Wisconsin defenseman Maddie Rowe in the fifth. Rowe is from River Falls, Wis.
• Whitecaps player Amanda Boulier, a Yale assistant coach from 2014-16, was named the head coach of the Duluth Marshall girls’ hockey team.
