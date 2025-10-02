White Bear Lake superintendent details how man, 22, faked his way as high school student-athlete

The head of the White Bear Lake school district detailed on Thursday how a 22-year-old man faked his way into classes and the school’s football team, saying he stated on district forms that he was homeless.
Superintendent Wayne Kazmierczak sent a second message to district families since the man was found to have fraudulently enrolled “to provide some accurate information to clear up rumors.”
Kazmierczak’s follow-up comes one day after police said in a statement they were investigating the man’s possible “unlawful conduct involving interactions with minors” along with possible acts of fraud and forgery.
The superintendent said the man certified on district forms during the enrollment process that he was a homeless unaccompanied youth. The superintendent explained that this designation “requires school districts to follow the [federal] McKinney-Vento Act, which mandates the immediate enrollment of eligible students even if they cannot provide standard documentation such as academic records, immunizations, or proof of residency.”
The man also presented a birth certificate from another country, which the superintendent’s message did not specify, showing he was 18 years old and eligible for high school enrollment, Kazmierczak continued.
“Throughout the enrollment process, there was no reason to believe the official birth certificate was fraudulent,” the superintendent said. “The provided birth certificate included authentic watermarking and official stamps/seals. There was no indication that the document was anything less than authentic.”
Kazmierczak said the man was enrolled for 19 school days from Sept. 3 to Sept. 29. He signed up for football on Sept. 8 and attended three practices, the superintendent added.
“He did not compete in any contests or travel with the team to any away games,” according to the superintendent.