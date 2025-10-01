Principal: Adult older than 21 used fake papers, identity to enroll in White Bear Lake High School

An adult well beyond typical high school age slipped through safeguards and enrolled at White Bear Lake High School using “fraudulent documentation and a false identity,“ the principal told students’ families Tuesday.
Principal Russell Reetz said the person, whom he did not identify, was in police custody and has been barred from district property.
District officials declined to answer any questions from the Minnesota Star Tribune beyond what was in the principal’s disclosure to families including how often the enrollee attended classes or whether that person participated in any school activities.
Reetz told families the following:
“We received reports that an individual enrolled at WBLAHS was over the age of 21 and promptly started an investigation. Upon our initial investigation, we have determined that while enrolling this individual we followed our enrollment process, which is as rigorous as state law allows. The individual appears to have provided fraudulent documentation and a false identity to enroll.
“We are continuing to investigate the situation and are working closely with the White Bear Lake Police Department, which is also conducting an investigation.”
Reetz went on to say that the discovery was made by “staff members, families and students who saw something and decided to report it. These reports led to our investigation.”
Without saying the enrollee posed a potential danger, the principal noted that his district takes “appropriate steps are taken any time there is a potential threat to student safety.”