7 delicious ways to celebrate Mardi Gras at Minnesota restaurants

Gumbo is soul-sustaining and deeply personal. There are as many versions of this stew as there are Louisiana kitchens and, true to form, this one is a legacy passed along generational lines. The scoop of potato salad on top is a family tradition, chef/owner Tommy Begnaud explained. “My grandfather always served his gumbo that way,” said the founder of Mr. Paul’s Supper Club in Edina. The restaurant is an ode to Begnaud’s grandfather, a true Louisiana character whose art hangs on the walls of this spacious eatery. The gumbo begins with a toasty roux, the holy trinity (onions, celery, bell peppers) and savory hunks of andouille sausage along with rice brought up from the South just for this dish. The potato salad is actually a lovely balance of cool and creamy to the hot and spicy stew. It’s the sort of meal that will stick with a body all day long, and leave a craving for the next bowl deep in your bones. (J.S.)