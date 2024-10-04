Twin Cities

Vikings game in London: 5 Twin Cities bars where you can watch the early game on Sunday

Vikings vs. Jets will kick off at 8:30 a.m. CDT at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

October 4, 2024 at 6:14PM
The Vikings and the Jets play in London on Sunday. (Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

With the Minnesota Vikings facing Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets on Sunday in London, several bars in the Twin Cities are opening early for kickoff.

For those who want to watch the game at home, it will be on KARE 11 locally and NFL Network nationally.

Here are five Twin Cities places to watch the game:

Brit’s Pub 1110 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis

Well, this is fitting. Brit’s Pub will embrace both its British and Minnesota roots by hosting a watch party for the Vikings game, with doors opening at 7:30 a.m., along with beer and food specials. The game will be on all the screens, including those outside, as long as it’s not too cold.

Manager Danielle Kahle was confident about the Vikes’ chances on Sunday.

“5-0. And you can quote me, 5-0!” she said.

Forgotten Star Brewery 38 Northern Stacks Drive, Fridley

KFAN will be hosting the Purple Watch Party at Forgotten Star Brewery, featuring a 15-foot outdoor screen. KFAN’s Justin Gaard will be there, and there will be a Vikings game ticket giveaway.

Doors open at 7 a.m., beer will be served at 8 a.m. and food will be available around the start of the game at 8:30 a.m.

Zhora Darling 509 1st Av. NE., Minneapolis

Zhora Darling will be opening its doors earlier than usual, at 8 a.m. They’ll be serving an English Sunday Roast: beef, gravy, vegetables and Yorkshire pudding. The bar also features free billiards during the game.

The Corner Bar 1501 Washington Av. S., Minneapolis

The Corner Bar will open its doors at 8 a.m., with breakfast specials and a bloody mary buffet, according to Facebook.

Tom’s Watch Bar 609 Hennepin Av., Minneapolis

This downtown Minneapolis sports bar is opening early for the game, according to a Facebook post. The bar is offering giveaways and prizes.

Leo Pomerenke is a University of Minnesota student reporter on assignment for the Minnesota Star Tribune.

