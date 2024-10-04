Vikings

Vikings are back in London, aiming to continue unusual winning streak

The Vikings have never lost an NFL game played outside the United States in seven previous opportunities.

By Star Tribune staff

The Minnesota Star Tribune
October 4, 2024 at 6:00PM
Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson does the Griddy after scoring a touchdown in the Vikings' previous game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in 2022. (Kirsty Wigglesworth/The Associated Press)

The Vikings will play the New York Jets at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on Sunday (8:30 a.m., NFL Network, KARE 11), Minnesota’s fourth regular-season game in London. The Vikings have played, and won, in three different stadiums in London. They have, in fact, not lost a game played overseas, dating to their first NFL game outside the United States — a preseason game in London in 1983.

The Vikings are 3-0 in regular-season games and 4-0 in preseason games played outside of the U.S.

Regular season

Sept. 29, 2013: Vikings 34, Pittsburgh 27 in London (Wembley Stadium)

Oct. 29, 2017: Vikings 33, Cleveland 16 in London (Twickenham Stadium)

Oct. 2, 2022: Vikings 28, New Orleans 25 in London (Tottenham Hotspur Stadium)

Preseason

Aug. 6, 1983: Vikings 28, St. Louis Cardinals 10 in London (Wembley Stadium)

Aug. 15, 1988: Vikings 28, Chicago 21 in Gothenburg, Sweden

Aug. 7, 1993: Vikings 20, Buffalo 6 in Berlin

Aug. 7, 1994: Vikings 17, Kansas City 9 in Tokyo

