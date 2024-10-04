The Vikings will play the New York Jets at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on Sunday (8:30 a.m., NFL Network, KARE 11), Minnesota’s fourth regular-season game in London. The Vikings have played, and won, in three different stadiums in London. They have, in fact, not lost a game played overseas, dating to their first NFL game outside the United States — a preseason game in London in 1983.
Vikings are back in London, aiming to continue unusual winning streak
The Vikings have never lost an NFL game played outside the United States in seven previous opportunities.
The Vikings are 3-0 in regular-season games and 4-0 in preseason games played outside of the U.S.
Regular season
Sept. 29, 2013: Vikings 34, Pittsburgh 27 in London (Wembley Stadium)
Oct. 29, 2017: Vikings 33, Cleveland 16 in London (Twickenham Stadium)
Oct. 2, 2022: Vikings 28, New Orleans 25 in London (Tottenham Hotspur Stadium)
Preseason
Aug. 6, 1983: Vikings 28, St. Louis Cardinals 10 in London (Wembley Stadium)
Aug. 15, 1988: Vikings 28, Chicago 21 in Gothenburg, Sweden
Aug. 7, 1993: Vikings 20, Buffalo 6 in Berlin
Aug. 7, 1994: Vikings 17, Kansas City 9 in Tokyo
