The Vikings will play the New York Jets at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on Sunday (8:30 a.m., NFL Network, KARE 11), Minnesota’s fourth regular-season game in London. The Vikings have played, and won, in three different stadiums in London. They have, in fact, not lost a game played overseas, dating to their first NFL game outside the United States — a preseason game in London in 1983.