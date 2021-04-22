Michael Rand is joined by Twins beat writer Megan Ryan after what can only be described as a disaster of a road trip. The Twins had three games postponed because of COVID spreading through the team, and they lost all four games they did play — including Wednesday's in spectacularly excruciating fashion on a pair of 10th-inning, two-out errors.

The Twins have gone 1-9 in their last 10 games and sit in last place in the American League Central. So what is going on here? Why is a team that has won back-to-back division titles and had high hopes to contend for aWorld Series this season stuck in such a rut of poor performance? There isn't just one culprit, but Rand and Ryan offer up a number of things that have not gone the Twins' way.

At the start of the show, Rand offers up an impressive Marcus Foligno stat after another Wild victory and tells you not to blame the Wolves' bench players after the team blew a double-digit fourth quarter lead in a loss to Sacramento on Wednesday. And what Minnesota teams would make the cut if North American sports tried (foolishly) to start Super Leagues?

