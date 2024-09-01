Here’s a list of what’s open on Monday’s Labor Day holiday in the Twin Cities area:
What’s open, closed on Labor Day in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area
Many grocery stores and malls in the Twin Cities will be open on Labor Day but most banks, post offices and other government agencies will be closed.
Post offices: Closed. No regular mail service.
Banks: Bremer, Huntington, Wells Fargo and U.S. Bank traditional and in-store branches will be closed.
Grocery stores: Many major supermarkets will be open. Call for hours.
Malls: Many stores will be open. Call for hours.
Mass transit: Metro Transit buses, Metro Blue and Green train lines and Metro Red Line buses will follow Sunday/holiday schedules. For route information, call 612-373-3333 or go to metrotransit.org. The Minnesota Valley Transit Authority will follow weekend service. Maple Grove Transit, Plymouth Metrolink and SouthWest Transit will follow Sunday/holiday schedules. Call Metro Mobility for service. Northstar will not have service.
Parking meters: Not enforced in Minneapolis and St. Paul. The University of Minnesota and Minneapolis parks will enforce meters unless noted on the meter.
Libraries: Libraries will be closed.
Schools: Many public schools and the University of Minnesota will be closed.
Public agencies: Local, state and federal offices will be closed.
