Twin Cities

What’s open, closed on Labor Day in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area

Many grocery stores and malls in the Twin Cities will be open on Labor Day but most banks, post offices and other government agencies will be closed.

By Star Tribune staff

The Minnesota Star Tribune
September 1, 2024 at 10:29PM
A weathered picnic table with a red and white checkered tablecloth and slices of seedless watermelon. The shot is from a higher angle leaving copy space. The image can be used to illustrate summer, food, summer food, fruit, farmers markets, summer food recipes, picnic, healthy summer food ideas, fourth of July, Labor Day, etc.
Labor Day, traditionally viewed as the last day of summer. (The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Here’s a list of what’s open on Monday’s Labor Day holiday in the Twin Cities area:

Post offices: Closed. No regular mail service.

Banks: Bremer, Huntington, Wells Fargo and U.S. Bank traditional and in-store branches will be closed.

Grocery stores: Many major supermarkets will be open. Call for hours.

Malls: Many stores will be open. Call for hours.

Mass transit: Metro Transit buses, Metro Blue and Green train lines and Metro Red Line buses will follow Sunday/holiday schedules. For route information, call 612-373-3333 or go to metrotransit.org. The Minnesota Valley Transit Authority will follow weekend service. Maple Grove Transit, Plymouth Metrolink and SouthWest Transit will follow Sunday/holiday schedules. Call Metro Mobility for service. Northstar will not have service.

Parking meters: Not enforced in Minneapolis and St. Paul. The University of Minnesota and Minneapolis parks will enforce meters unless noted on the meter.

Libraries: Libraries will be closed.

Schools: Many public schools and the University of Minnesota will be closed.

Public agencies: Local, state and federal offices will be closed.

about the writer

Star Tribune staff

See More

More from Twin Cities

See More
Twin Cities

What’s open, closed on Labor Day in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area

A weathered picnic table with a red and white checkered tablecloth and slices of seedless watermelon. The shot is from a higher angle leaving copy space. The image can be used to illustrate summer, food, summer food, fruit, farmers markets, summer food recipes, picnic, healthy summer food ideas, fourth of July, Labor Day, etc.

Many grocery stores and malls in the Twin Cities will be open on Labor Day but most banks, post offices and other government agencies will be closed.

Twin Cities Suburbs

Robbinsdale arson house fire suspect arrested

Twin Cities

In Maplewood, opportunity to develop former Battle Creek golf course met with many opinions

card image