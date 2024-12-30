Food & Culture

What was Minnesota’s best in music, theater, dance and art in 2024?

Our critics weigh in.

By Jon Bream,

Chris Riemenschneider,

Rohan Preston,

Alicia Eler and

Rob Hubbard

The Minnesota Star Tribune
December 30, 2024 at 12:10PM
Sturgill Simpson gave a nearly three-hour performance at Roy Wilkins Auditorium in St. Paul on Sept. 25, 2024. (Ayrton Breckenridge/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Top 20 concerts

In a year of big stadium shows and cool underplays, critics Jon Bream and Chris Riemenschneider pointed to two brat happenings on the concert scene. The worst venue in the metro was the site of a pick for top concert of the year. Read more about the top Twin Cities area concerts here.

Among the makers of Minnesota's standout albums of 2024 were (clockwise from left): Scrunchies, Papa Mbye, Charlie Parr and the Cactus Blossoms. (Star Tribune staff,Papa Mbye: Provided)

Top 10 Minnesota albums

Top-name producers aided Scrunchies, the Shackletons and Charlie Parr in this year’s efforts, but the rest did fine on their own. Read more about the top 10 Minnesota albums here.

Some of the year's best albums included titles by (clockwise from left) Sturgill Simpson, Beyoncé, Mdou Moctor, Hermanos Gutiérrez, Sabrina Carpenter and Hurray for the Riff Riff. (Album Covers)

Other top albums

Albums still matter in the digital music era. Jon Bream and Chris Riemenschneider each listed their 10 favorites, and they even agreed on a few. Read more about the top albums of 2024 here.

Tyler Michaels King as Richard II faces himself in a mirror in the Guthrie Theater's 2024 production of Shakespeare's history play. (Dan Norman/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Top 13 theater performances

Rohan Preston’s slate of top shows leaned toward the new and fresh, and took note of trends in a field laboring to attract patrons while being fiscally responsible. The year also showcased grandness. Read more about the best Twin Cities area theater performances here.

Visitors mingle at the "New Eagle Creek Saloon," an art instillation/bar at Walker Art Center that reimagined the San Francisco gay bar owned by artist Sadie Barnette’s father. (Richard Tsong-Taatarii/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Top 10 art events

The re-creation of a ‘90s era Black-owned gay bar, a visual art show that explored taste, sound, touch and hearing, and several Indigenous-focused shows were among Alicia Eler’s favorites in visual arts this year. Read more about the top Twin Cities art events here.

Moor Mother, a composer, instrumentalist and singer, performed her song cycle, "The Great Bailout," at the Walker Art Center's McGuire Theater on Saturday night, Sept. 14. (Ebru Yildiz/Walker Art Center)

Top 10 classical music events

Moor Mother’s “The Great Bailout,” Daniil Trifonov’s Chopin Society recital and Richard Egarr and the SPCO’s Bach “Brandenburg” Concertos were among Rob Hubbard’s favorites in classical music this year. Read more about the top Twin Cities classical music events here.

From left, Kealoha Ferreira, Ananya Chatterjea, and Noelle Awadallah in “Antaranga: Between You and Me" at The O'Shaughnessy, 2024. (Gregory Addison).
From left, Kealoha Ferreira, Ananya Chatterjea and Noelle Awadallah in “Antaranga: Between You and Me" at The O'Shaughnessy in 2024. (Gregory Addison/Ananya Dance Theatre)

10 most notable dance events

It was a rough year for dance with the Cowles Center closing, Minnesota Dance Theatre pausing its performance company and James Sewell Ballet announcing it will sunset in March of 2025. Yet the dance community persevered, offering inspiring, thought-provoking works throughout the year and showing that dance is as vital as ever. Read more about Sheila Regan’s picks for the most notable Twin Cities area dance events here.

about the writers

Jon Bream

Critic / Reporter

Jon Bream has been a music critic at the Star Tribune since 1975, making him the longest tenured pop critic at a U.S. daily newspaper. He has attended more than 8,000 concerts and written four books (on Prince, Led Zeppelin, Neil Diamond and Bob Dylan). Thus far, he has ignored readers' suggestions that he take a music-appreciation class.

Chris Riemenschneider

Critic / Reporter

Chris Riemenschneider has been covering the Twin Cities music scene since 2001, long enough for Prince to shout him out during "Play That Funky Music (White Boy)." The St. Paul native authored the book "First Avenue: Minnesota's Mainroom" and previously worked as a music critic at the Austin American-Statesman in Texas.

Rohan Preston

Critic / Reporter

Rohan Preston covers theater for the Minnesota Star Tribune.

Alicia Eler

Critic / Reporter

Alicia Eler is the Minnesota Star Tribune's visual art reporter and critic, and author of the book "The Selfie Generation. | Pronouns: she/they "

Rob Hubbard

