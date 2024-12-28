What were the top Minnesota albums of 2024? Our critic lists his 10 favorites.

1. The Cactus Blossoms, “Every Time I Think About You.” The divine sibling harmonies are a given by now. On their vintage neo-twang band’s fourth album, Page Burkum and Jack Torrey step up as songwriters with heartbreakers like “Go On” that match their singing’s elegant blueness. Their stage-worn group also steps out with a jeans-tight ‘70s vibe in fun groovers such as “There She Goes.” Next local gig: every Monday in January at the Turf Club, St. Paul.