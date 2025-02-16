What does Minnesota’s congressional delegation thinks about Trump’s first weeks in office? We asked.

“The Republicans say, well, we got to give the president a chance to implement his policies. He has a mandate. It’s just a bunch of poppycock. It’s bullshit. He doesn’t have a mandate. He won the popular vote by 49.8%. That’s not a mandate. He didn’t get 50% in Minnesota. And I represent Minnesota. He had 46%, that’s not a mandate. Did he win the election? Do I honor and recognize that, yes. But President Trump does not have a mandate. And then to have Elon Musk, who’s unelected, who has conflicts in many of the agencies he’s now investigating, to do oversight and tell us how to reform government.”