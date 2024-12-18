What a large study-of-studies found out about the possible tie between microplastics and cancer

There are limitations to the current research. Most of the studies included in the review looked at a particular type of microplastic — spherical beads that are easier for researchers to test and use in the lab. But experts know that most microplastics in the environment are shards or fragments that have sloughed off of plastic items over time. Studies in mice also tend to use higher doses than humans may be exposed to, although it is difficult to create an exact 1-to-1 ratio.